Federer crashes as Djokovic reaches 10th Wimbledon semi-final

Roger Federer faced serious questions over his future on Wednesday after crashing out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion and 20-time Grand Slam title winner Federer lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, a player 15 years his junior.

There were no such problems for world number one and five-time champion Novak Djokovic who reached his 10th Wimbledon semi-final and 41st at the Grand Slams.