Football

Brazil vs Norway: 5 factors that could decide the match

Sports Desk
Neymar and HaalandProthom Alo Graphics

Neymar or Erling Haaland? Vinicius Junior or Antonio Nusa? Who will make the difference in the Brazil-Norway clash? Or will it be the tactical battle between the two coaches that determines the outcome? Ahead of this Round of 16 encounter, here are five factors that could shape the result.

Brazil's psychological burden of the 'Norwegian hoodoo'

Brazil have faced 88 different countries in international football, and Norway remain the only team they have never beaten. In four meetings, Norway have won twice, while the other two matches ended in draws. One of those defeats came at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

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Why Brazil have never beaten Norway

That record is bound to weigh on Brazil's minds. Overcoming this invisible psychological hurdle will be the Selecao’s first challenge.

Stopping the Norwegian goal machine Haaland will be the biggest task for Brazil's defenders.
AFP

Haaland versus Brazil's defence

Haaland has scored in each of his last 13 matches for Norway, netting 25 goals during that run. He has already scored five goals in three matches at this World Cup.

He also found the net in Norway's most recent match against Ivory Coast. Stopping the Norwegian goal machine will be the biggest task for Brazil's defenders.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos are expected to shoulder that responsibility. How well Brazil's back line copes with the in-form Haaland could prove decisive. If he gets even a sniff of goal, Brazil could be in serious trouble.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior celebrates after the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US on 29 June, 2026.
Reuters

Vinicius Junior's form and threat from the wing

Vinicius Junior has been Brazil's standout performer at this World Cup and is currently in outstanding form. His pace and dribbling down the flanks have the ability to tear apart opposition defences.

Norway's defence conceded four goals against France in the group stage. They will face another stern examination over the full 90 minutes against Vinicius's creativity and finishing. His duel with Norway's defenders could ultimately decide the match.

Second-half drama and late-goal trends

Most of Brazil's goals at this World Cup have come after the 30th minute, with the team looking particularly dangerous after the break.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Reuters

Norway, meanwhile, have developed a habit of producing late drama. They scored in the 86th minute in their most recent match.

That means the outcome may remain uncertain until the referee blows the final whistle. Whichever side keeps its composure in the closing stages could have the last laugh.

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Brazil's next opponents, if they beat Norway

Solbakken's tactical balance vs Brazil's all-out attack

Under coach Stale Solbakken, Norway have adopted an attacking style of football. The question is whether they will stick to that approach against Brazil.

To have any chance of success, Norway will need to maintain their attacking threat while remaining disciplined at the back. Striking the right tactical balance between attack and defence could be the key factor that separates the two sides.

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