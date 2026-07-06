Brazil vs Norway: 5 factors that could decide the match

Haaland has scored in each of his last 13 matches for Norway, netting 25 goals during that run. He has already scored five goals in three matches at this World Cup.

He also found the net in Norway's most recent match against Ivory Coast. Stopping the Norwegian goal machine will be the biggest task for Brazil's defenders.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos are expected to shoulder that responsibility. How well Brazil's back line copes with the in-form Haaland could prove decisive. If he gets even a sniff of goal, Brazil could be in serious trouble.