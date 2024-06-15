Messi, Martinez give Argentina 4-1 win over Guatemala in Copa warm-up

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina wrapped up their preparations for the Copa America with a 4-1 friendly victory over Guatemala in Maryland on Friday.

Messi grabbed an early equaliser and then dinked in Argentina's fourth as the world champions came from behind in what was their final game before they launch the defence of their Copa America crown against Canada in Atlanta next Thursday.

Guatemala took a shock lead after only four minutes at Commanders Field in Landover when a free-kick from Oscar Santis from wide on the left sowed confusion in the Argentina defence.