Bangladesh's semifinal berth uncertain following 1-1 draw with Maldives

However, the semifinal berth of Bangladesh will now depend on India-Maldives last Group A match scheduled for next Tuesday (24 September). India must defeat the Maldives by at least 2-0 to secure a semifinal berth for Bangladesh.

After barren first half in the day's match, Murshed Ali put Bangladesh ahead in the 49th minute by a spectacular shot from top of the box, utilizing a left cross of his team mate (1-0).

Maldives captain Mohamed Ilan Imran leveled the margin in the 79th minute by a placing shot beating two opponent defenders and advancing custodian (1-1). The day's match between teams was locked in a goalless position in the first half.