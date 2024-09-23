SAFF U-17 Championship
Bangladesh's semifinal berth uncertain following 1-1 draw with Maldives
The semifinal berth of Bangladesh from Group A of the six- nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-17 Championship' 2024 has become uncertain after playing 1-1 draw with Islanders Maldives in their last group match at the Changlimithang Stadium in the Bhutanese capital Thimphu Sunday evening.
In the tournament opener last Friday, Bangladesh faced a disappointing 0-1 defeat against their formidable neighbor India, conceding a goal in injury time after putting up a strong fight during the regular 90 minutes.
However, the semifinal berth of Bangladesh will now depend on India-Maldives last Group A match scheduled for next Tuesday (24 September). India must defeat the Maldives by at least 2-0 to secure a semifinal berth for Bangladesh.
After barren first half in the day's match, Murshed Ali put Bangladesh ahead in the 49th minute by a spectacular shot from top of the box, utilizing a left cross of his team mate (1-0).
Maldives captain Mohamed Ilan Imran leveled the margin in the 79th minute by a placing shot beating two opponent defenders and advancing custodian (1-1). The day's match between teams was locked in a goalless position in the first half.
Bangladesh dominated the first half all through and did everything except scoring goal. They spoiled half dozens of good chances in the half, most of which were saved by Maldives custodian.
In the 2nd half, Bangladesh also maintained their supremacy but failed to take its fruits due to shakiness of their forwards. Moreover, they conceded a goal against the flow on the match.
Earlier, Bangladesh put in strong Group A in the SAFF Junior meet with stronger India and the Maldives while Group B team consists of Nepal, Pakistan and hosts Bhutan.
Group A champions will play Group B runners up in the first semifinal at 2:00 pm while Group B champions will face Group A runners up at 6:00 pm in the other semifinal, both on 28 September. The final match is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM on 30 September.