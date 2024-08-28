Bangladesh emerge champions in SAFF U-20 Championship

Forward Mirajul Islam scored a brace as Bangladesh beat host Nepal by 4-1 goals in the final match of SAFF U-20 Championship held at ANFA Complex in Nepal on Wednesday.

Forward Mirajul Islam scored a brace in the 46th and 54th minutes while Rabby Hossain Rahul and Piash Ahmed Nova scored one each in the 69th and 95th minute to secure Bangladesh maiden SAFF U-20 title in the Nepal soil.

Samir Tamang scored alone goal for Nepal in the 80th minute of the match.