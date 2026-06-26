Turkey beat US 3-2 with last-gasp winner

Turkey beat a heavily changed United States 3-2 with a late Kaan Ayhan winner in an action-packed dead-rubber clash that gave the World Cup co-hosts their sternest test so far ahead of the knockout rounds.

Already crowned Group D winners, the US arrived in Los Angeles seeking to extend a perfect start with a third win, but with more than an eye on next Wednesday's last-32 meeting against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

For Turkey, already eliminated and without even a goal after disastrous losses to Paraguay and Australia, the only objective was to restore some pride.

Despite the low stakes and substantially reshuffled lineups for both teams, a packed SoFi Stadium was in deafening mood.