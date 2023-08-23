Abahani again fall short against Mohun Bagan

Coming from behind, Mohun Bagan came from behind to hand Bangladesh’s Abahani Limited a 3-1 defeat in the South Zone playoff match of the AFC Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

This was the third time Abahani has lost to Mohun Bagan by 3-1 in Kolkata. They earlier lost by the same margin against the Indian opponents in 2017 and 2022.

The only time these two teams faced off in Dhaka, in 2017, the match had ended 1-1.