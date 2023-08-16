Kings' coach proud of team's showing in defeat to Sharjah FC

Bashundhara Kings coach Oscar Bruzon is pleased with his charges despite suffering a 0-2 defeat against UAE club Sharjah FC in the preliminary round match of the AFC Champions League, the top club-level competition in Asia, in Sharjah on Tuesday.

With the defeat, the Kings were eliminated from the competition in what was also their maiden appearance.

Still, the Spaniard coach is happy with his players because they fought hard against a much stronger team which had several players who have played in top European clubs such as former Barcelona players Miralem Pjanic and Paco Alcacer. On Tuesday, Sharjah’s Brazilian recruit Luanzinho scored a brace to knock the Kings’ out of the competition.