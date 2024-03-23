Messi-less Argentina thrash El Salvador 3-0

The absence of captain Lionel Messi didn't slow Argentina on Friday as the world champions warmed up for their Copa America title defense with a 3-0 friendly victory over El Salvador in Philadelphia.

Defender Cristian Romero opened the scoring in the 16th minute with Enzo Fernández in the 42nd and Giovani Lo Celso in the 52nd completing the victory at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner now starring for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, was ruled out of Friday's match and Argentina's friendly against Costa Rica in Los Angeles next week after tweaking a hamstring in Miami's 3-1 victory over Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this month.