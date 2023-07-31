Colombia stun Germany as hosts New Zealand out in tears

Germany thought they had salvaged a point in the 89th minute when skipper Alexandra Popp defied the whistles to score from the penalty spot.

But with a pulsating game that deep into stoppage time appeared destined for a draw, Manuela Vanegas popped up to head home from close range and put Colombia on the verge of the last 16.

“Germany is a world power, that’s a reality, but Colombia has been making great strides and today Colombia is a world power,” said the defender Vanegas.

“I dreamed of scoring a goal in a World Cup, I knew it was going to come and I decided to do it for today’s game.”