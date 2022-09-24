Bangladesh’s roadmap to FIFA women’s World Cup 2026

The year is 2027. The 10th edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway. 32 nations are taking part in the tournament, including one South Asian country that has never made it this far before.

To say that their journey to the biggest global competition in women’s football a miracle, would be an understatement. Just five years ago, they ascended to the top of South Asia for the first time and now, they are here competing with the best in the world.

Whatever happens from here on almost doesn’t matter to this team, as they are already living a dream that a country of almost 200 million has been weaving since its inception, a dream of seeing their flag fly high in a FIFA World Cup.

.......