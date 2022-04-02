2022 FIFA World Cup draw - who said what

The final draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place in Doha, Qatar on Friday. Here is a look at who said what at the draw:

"We have negative memories, but something like that doesn't happen to us twice."

-- Germany goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer on being drawn with fellow former champions Spain. The Spanish thrashed Germany 6-0 in a Nations League match in November 2020.

"You can see clearly that Germany have improved. They are going through a period of renewal but we are Spain, seventh in the world, and we want to beat everyone in the world."

-- Spain coach Luis Enrique