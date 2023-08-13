Harry Kane suffers defeat in Bayern Munich debut

Harry Kane endured a losing debut with Bayern Munich on Saturday when his new team crashed to a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, just hours after sealing a move from Tottenham.

Dani Olmo was the star of the show, producing a virtuoso performance and scoring a hat-trick in Munich as Kane’s dream of clinching his first major silverware was shattered.

Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute with Bayern already trailing 2-0 with Olmo completing his hat-trick soon after.

The England skipper was largely anonymous but earned the sympathy of Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.