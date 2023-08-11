Kane to set to join Bayern Munich: reports

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, for a Bundesliga record fee of more than €100 million ($110 million), reports said on Thursday.

But just hours after news of the deal emerged, British media reported it may fall through as Kane is now leaning towards staying at Spurs.

Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing for several weeks, as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pushed for a higher fee, aware that Kane could leave on a free at the end of his current contract in 2024.

Bayern had reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old striker in recent days, breaking through the 100-million-euro barrier for the first time.