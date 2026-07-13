Why England have never faced Messi

Lionel Messi's record against English clubs is nothing short of intimidating. One match from 2010 is perhaps the most memorable of them all.

That night at Camp Nou, Messi produced a magical performance, almost single-handedly destroying Arsenal's season. Barcelona won 4–1 in the UEFA Champions League, with the Argentine scoring all four goals.

A stunned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger compared Messi to a PlayStation character after the match, saying, he can take advantage of every mistake you make.

Over the past 15 years, Messi has scored 27 goals in 35 matches against English clubs. Yet, remarkably, he is only now set to face the England national team for the first time at a World Cup.

There are several reasons why the two sides have never previously met. Messi missed the last England–Argentina friendly, played in Geneva in 2005, because he was suspended. Just three months earlier, he had been sent off only 47 seconds into his international debut.

Having come on as a substitute against Hungary, the teenage Messi tried to beat defender Vilmos Vanczak with one of his trademark dribbles. While attempting to break free, he caught the defender with an elbow. The referee deemed it a foul and showed him a red card.