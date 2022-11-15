Five first-timers to watch out for in FIFA World Cup 2022

At just 22 years of age, Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior has already won the biggest prize in European club football, the UEFA Champions League, with his club Real Madrid.

In just a few days’ time, Vinicius will add another achievement in his young career when he takes part in his maiden FIFA World Cup.

After having reached the pinnacle of club football, the left winger has his eyes set on helping Brazil end it’s 20-year wait for the ‘Hexa’ in Qatar.

Vinicius, who has 46 goals and 48 assists to his name as a Real Madrid player, so far hasn’t shone in the Brazil jersey, scoring just one goal in 16 appearances for the ‘Selecao’.

But Brazil coach Tite has immense faith on the young prodigy and believes he, along with a fresh crop of young players, will reduce the burden on star player Neymar and take Brazil to the top of the football world for the sixth time.