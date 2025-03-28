Barca bolster Liga title bid by winning match they didn't want to play

Barcelona swept to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Osasuna to move three points clear at the top of La Liga despite their discontent at having to play their match on Thursday.

The Catalans' appeal against the rescheduling of this game was rejected but Hansi Flick's side, unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions, still made light work of Osasuna, 14th.

Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo netted in the first half with Robert Lewandowski on target after the break.

Barca were without key winger Raphinha as he played for Brazil on Wednesday in South America in World Cup qualifying but cruised at the Olympic stadium regardless.

Flick was happy with the victory but said an injury to Olmo meant it came at a cost.

"We have three points more but we paid a really high price with the injury of Dani," Flick told reporters.