Female fans feel safe at Qatar World Cup thanks to reduced alcohol consumption

Many supporters were up in arms at the idea of the FIFA World Cup taking place in a conservative country like Qatar where the sale of alcohol is highly restricted, but for some female fans it has led to a safer experience at the tournament.

“I was expecting a very dangerous place for women. I didn’t think I was going to be safe here ... from coming here that’s not been the case, as a travelling female fan I can say that I have felt very safe,” England fan Ellie Molloson told Reuters.

Molloson, who is an ambassador for a campaign to tackle sexism in football called HerGameToo, said that her father had been so concerned that he accompanied her to Qatar to ensure that she would be safe, but it turned out his services as a chaperone were not needed.