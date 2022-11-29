No booze, no problem for most fans at World Cup in Qatar

Football fans at the almost alcohol-free World Cup are ready to pay high prices for a beer, a few have tried to smuggle booze into stadiums but most simply accept that drinking is off limits at the first tournament in a Muslim country.

World football governing body FIFA reversed course in mid-November, two days before the first match kicked off, and announced that no alcoholic beer would sold at stadiums in Qatar where it is an offence to drink alcohol or be drunk in public.