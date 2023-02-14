PSG hope for Mbappe’s return in Bayern Munich showdown

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping Kylian Mbappe can make a rapid recovery from injury and feature in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich as the French club aim to put a run of poor form behind them in a tie that could define their season.

Mbappe was ruled out for three weeks after suffering a thigh injury in a game at Montpellier on 1 February but he returned to the training pitch Sunday and again on Monday.

The France superstar was then named in a squad of 22 for the last 16, first leg at the Parc des Princes, suggesting that he will play some part against the German giants.