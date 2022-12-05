Brazil to get Neymar from the start of the ‘Real World Cup’

Neymar gave the good news himself. On Saturday night, he posted two photos on his Facebook page. In one of those photos, he had a football on his feet, with coach Tite vaguely visible behind him, looking intently at Neymar. In the other photo, Neymar is standing with his arms stretched wide, looking at the sky with a smile on his face. The caption of the post read, “I feel well. I knew I would now.”

Neymar has nearly 190 million followers on his Facebook page. So, 1.4 million reactions and 116,000 comments inside 18 hours don’t seem excessive. Neymar’s post made it almost certain that the Brazil team’s talisman will return for their second round match against South Korea.