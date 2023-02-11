‘I will go up to Messi and ask him, how do you play so brilliantly?’

When I took part in my first international competition for the U-15 team in the U-15 SAFF Championship in Dhaka back in 2017, I didn’t realise what an honour it was to represent the country. Sir (head coach Golam Rabbani) gave me a chance to play in the added minutes of the match against India. I still remember, I made two runs in that game. Those runs impressed sir. From then on, he would give me 5-10 minutes in every game. The coaches would say, if you get on the field in the last part of the game, the opposition players would run out of breath trying to catch up with your runs. I have gained experience through playing more. Now, I have the confidence to play full time.