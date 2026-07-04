11 records Messi set against Cape Verde

35

Since turning 35, Messi has scored 14 World Cup goals. By comparison, all other players aged over 35 have managed just 25 goals combined in World Cup history.

79

When the 39-year-old Messi scored against Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, their combined age was 79 years and 61 days—the highest combined age ever for a World Cup goalscorer and the goalkeeper he scored against.

7

Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score seven or more goals in two different editions of the tournament (2022 and 2026).