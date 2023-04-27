Atletico celebrate anniversary with 3-1 comeback win over Mallorca

Atletico Madrid recovered from conceding an early goal to beat Mallorca 3-1 in LaLiga on Wednesday, a result that put them two points behind their second-placed city rivals Real Madrid.

With seven games to play, third-placed Atletico climbed to 63 points, closing the gap to Real, who lost 4-2 at Girona on Tuesday. Barcelona, top with 76 points, can extend their lead when they face Rayo Vallecano later on Wednesday.

Celebrating their 120th anniversary in front of a nearly sold-out Metropolitano stadiumand wearing a blue and white kit inspired by the one they used in their first match in 1903, Atletico fell behind in the 19th minute after Mallorca defender Matija Nastasic scored with a header from a corner.