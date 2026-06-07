Football

Argentina stroll to pre-World Cup win over Honduras

AFP
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Lautaro Martinez of Argentina runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Argentina and Honduras at Kyle Field on 6 June, 2026 in College Station, Texas.AFP

Argentina eased to a 2-0 victory against a lacklustre Honduras in the reigning champions' penultimate World Cup warm-up game in Texas on Saturday.

Lautaro Martinez and Giuliano Simeone scored the goals in a game dominated by Argentina in College Station.

Lionel Messi was on the bench but not used by coach Lionel Scaloni as he nurses the superstar back to fitness for the World Cup group games after he suffered a hamstring injury on 24 May.

A lethargic game burst into life on 37 minutes when Nicolas Tagliafico was fouled in the penalty area by Cristopher Melendez and Inter Milan forward Martinez drove home the spot kick low to his left to make it 1-0 on 37 minutes.

Giuliano Simeone of Argentina runs with the ball against Joseph Rosales of Honduras during the international friendly match between Argentina and Honduras at Kyle Field on 6 June, 2026 in College Station, Texas.
Getty Images via AFP

The lively Martinez was the creator when Argentina doubled their lead on 54 minutes as his intelligent backheel set up Atletico Madrid's Simeone to fire past Honduras goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar.

In other highlights, Giovani Lo Celso hit the crossbar with a superb curling shot from outside the area in the first half and Tomas Aranda's second-half attempt was well saved by the Honduras 'keeper.

Honduras barely crossed the halfway line in the second half as Argentina exterted their dominance.

Argentina face Iceland in their final friendly match in Auburn, Alabama on Tuesday before the three-time winners begin their World Cup group games against Algeria on 17 June in Kansas City.

Scaloni has indicated that Messi could play a small part in one of the friendlies, meaning an appearance against Iceland is likely.

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