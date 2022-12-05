Japan invoke Samurai spirit for Croatia clash

Japan will invoke the spirit of the Samurai warrior in their clash with Croatia on Monday as they look to banish the memory of their exit from the last FIFA World Cup and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

The heartbreaking defeat by Belgium in the last 16 four years ago, when they gave up a 2-0 lead and lost to a stoppage- time goal, still haunts Japan and veteran defender Yuto Nagatomo said they were desperate for redemption.

“I have never forgotten about that battle against Belgium. Sometimes scenes from the match suddenly come back to me and the last four years have been very tough,” the full back, who is playing at his fourth World Cup, told reporters on Sunday.