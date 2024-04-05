FIFA World Ranking: Argentina on top, Bangladesh slipped a notch
Leonel Messi's Argentina, the current World Cup champions, remained on top while Bangladesh took a step down to 184 in the latest FIFA World Ranking published by the World's apex body on Thursday, 4 April.
Argentina, which clinched the top position in the FIFA World Ranking dethroning their arch-rival Brazil in April last year, maintained their hot seat intact for one year.
Bangladesh ranked 183 in last October and went down by one step to settle for 184 after six months following their two back to back defeats against war-torn Arabian nation Palestine in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last month.
Bangladesh suffered their biggest 0-5 goal defeat against Palestine in their away match in Kuwait on 21 March and conceded 0-1 goal defeat in their home match at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka on 26 March.
Besides, two major changes were also held in top ten positions. Belgium advanced to the third slot toppling England while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal moved one step up to settle for the sixth place.
In other top ten FIFA rankings, France ranked second, England fourth, Brazil fifth, Netherlands seventh, Spain eighth, Italy ninth and Croatia tenth.