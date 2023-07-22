FIFA bans Azampur

Azampur may face even greater cataclysm. Before the start of the season Azampur made an advance contract with three foreigners- Panama’s Rogelio Juárez Robinson, Ecuador’s Jose Luis Rivera Mina and Adrian of Colombia. But since then, they didn’t contact the players. The three players filed a complaint with FIFA. Robinson demanded $28,000 while the other two demanded $30,000 each. FIFA sent a letter to Azampur on 13 June, slapping a $88,800 fine on the club and has to pay the fine within 45 days. According to the letter, Azampur has to pay the fine by 28 July.

Azampur’s president claimed the situation is the result of misunderstandings between three foreigners, an agent and the club. He told Prothom Alo, “This has happened due to our mistake. The situation occurred due to the misunderstanding between three players, the agent and us. We had told the foreigners that we will bring them to Bangladesh for a trial and sign them if we like them. To do that, we needed to sign a pre-contract. But they did not come to Bangladesh. They are a gang, they conspired against us. As we were new to the premier division we did not realise that. Even the agent did not think they would do something like this.