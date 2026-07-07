Messi v Salah in World Cup last-16 showdown

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Egypt for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as the maestro looks to reclaim the lead in a fiercely contested Golden Boot race.

The defending champions meet the African nation, spearheaded by Mohamed Salah, in Atlanta for the right to play Switzerland or Colombia in the semi-finals.

Argentina survived a huge scare from World Cup first-timers Cape Verde in the last 32, edging through courtesy of Diney Borges' own goal in energy-sapping extra time.

They will hope to resume normal service against Egypt, who have never been beyond the round of 16 on football's biggest stage.

"We are on the alert just like we were before the match against Cape Verde," said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. "Egypt is also a good rival.

"It's a very good team. They have important players and a coach that has been working with them for a while now. They play good football and always make it difficult for their rivals.

"Salah is a great player -- it will be a pleasure to face him. Our team knows how to face these great players and we always work hard for it."

Scaloni confirmed Messi, 39, is fit to start despite playing the full 120 minutes last week against Cape Verde.