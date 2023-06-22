Fighting Bangladesh lose 2-0 due to silly mistake

The score line maybe 2-0, but whoever has seen the match would know Bangladesh could easily be on the other side of the result.

In the end the men in red and green lost to the much stronger and higher ranked Lebanon in their SAFF encounter on Thursday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru with many regrets and agonies.

The biggest regret came from Tariq Kazi, the Finland-born defender.

During the 79th minute he made a horrible blunder giving the ball away to Lebanese player Karim in a free space. That was like a windfall for Lebanon, who struggled to breach Bangladesh defence throughout the match, and he Karim cool enough in the 2 versus 1 situation to pass the ball to skipper Hassan Maatouk who placed the ball in the net behind hapless goalkeeper Anisur Rahman and break the deadlock.