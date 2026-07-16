Why Argentina vs England is football’s fiercest rivalry

The two sides met in the quarter-finals of the 1966 World Cup at Wembley, in a match that ultimately transformed football officiating.

Argentina captain Antonio Rattin was ordered off by German referee Rudolf Kreitlein for dissent. Unable to understand the referee's language, Rattin demanded an interpreter and refused to leave the pitch for nearly 10 minutes. Police were eventually called to escort him off.

At the time, yellow and red cards did not exist in football. The incident became one of the key reasons behind the introduction of the card system.