Why Argentina vs England is football’s fiercest rivalry
Argentina and England have not faced each other very often. But whenever they have, the matches have usually produced unforgettable moments.
From the ‘Hand of God’ to David Beckham’s red card and Antonio Rattin's dismissal that helped change football’s laws, these incidents have elevated the rivalry to another level.
5. Rattin’s dismissal changed football’s laws
The two sides met in the quarter-finals of the 1966 World Cup at Wembley, in a match that ultimately transformed football officiating.
Argentina captain Antonio Rattin was ordered off by German referee Rudolf Kreitlein for dissent. Unable to understand the referee's language, Rattin demanded an interpreter and refused to leave the pitch for nearly 10 minutes. Police were eventually called to escort him off.
At the time, yellow and red cards did not exist in football. The incident became one of the key reasons behind the introduction of the card system.
Coincidentally, Rattin died at the age of 89 on the very day this year's Argentina–England World Cup semi-final fixture was confirmed.
4. Bertoni’s punch knocked out Cherry’s teeth
It was only a friendly, but the 1977 meeting at La Bombonera descended into chaos.
With seven minutes remaining, England's Trevor Cherry launched a heavy tackle from behind on Argentina's Daniel Bertoni. Bertoni retaliated immediately, punching Cherry square in the face.
Once the dust settled, Cherry realised his two front teeth had been knocked out.
The referee had little choice but to send both players off. Cherry also entered the record books as the first England player to receive a red card in an international friendly.
3. Pochettino’s foul, Beckham’s winning penalty
The sides’ meeting at the 2002 World Cup remains controversial because of a refereeing decision that favoured England.
Shortly before half-time, referee Pierluigi Collina awarded England a penalty after ruling that Mauricio Pochettino had fouled Michael Owen. David Beckham converted the spot-kick, scoring the only goal of the match.
The victory sent England into the knockout stage, while Argentina finished third in the group and were eliminated.
Speaking in 2016 while managing Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino said, “Fifteen years ago Owen dived. Don’t believe English football is always fair. He jumped as if he were diving into a swimming pool. I never touched him.”
Interestingly, Collina now heads FIFA’s refereeing committee and has also been responding to questions over refereeing decisions involving Argentina at this World Cup.
2. Beckham’s red card
One of the most famous incidents in the rivalry came at the 1998 World Cup, when David Beckham was sent off.
The teams were level 2-2 at half-time. Alan Shearer and Michael Owen scored for England, while Gabriel Batistuta and Javier Zanetti found the net for Argentina.
Just two minutes into the second half, Beckham was shown a red card after kicking Diego Simeone in retaliation following a foul.
Despite being reduced to 10 men, England took the match to penalties before eventually losing the shootout and crashing out of the tournament.
1. The ‘Hand of God’
No moment defines Argentina–England quite like Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’.
The teams met at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals. The first half ended goalless.
Early in the second half, Maradona leapt with England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net. Referee Ali Bin Nasser allowed the goal to stand, ignoring England's furious protests.
Maradona celebrated, while the England players erupted in anger.
Just four minutes later, he produced one of football’s greatest goals, dribbling around four England players after collecting the ball nearly 60 yards from goal. It is still regarded by many as the ‘Goal of the Century’.
Argentina won the match 2-1 and, a week later, lifted their second World Cup title.