Messi signs new Inter Miami contract through 2028: club

Lionel Messi has agreed a contract extension with Inter Miami which will see the Argentine superstar remain in Major League Soccer until the end of the 2028 season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Inter Miami's X feed posted a video of Messi signing a contract sitting at a table in the middle of the club's new Freedom Park stadium, which is under construction, with the simple caption: "He's Home."

"It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality - playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park," Messi, 38, said in a club statement.

"Since I arrived in Miami, I've been very happy, so I'm truly glad to keep going here," Messi added.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said Messi's decision to extend reflected his "commitment to the city, to the club, to the game".