The perils of Brazil fans who love Messi

Just as Gonzalo Montiel’s penalty fooled Hugo Lloris and entered the goal, Neerjhor, an university student in Dhaka, leapt off his chair, screamed his heart out in elation and cried tears of joy.

Like millions across the world, he was overwhelmed by the rollercoaster of emotions of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final and was overjoyed seeing Argentina defeat France by the barest of margins and win their third World Cup.

This was not the first time a game of the Qatar World Cup made him teary-eyed as just a few days back, he was similarly in tears. But on that night, he shed tears of heartbreak.