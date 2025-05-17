BPL Football: Mohammedan win first-ever title as Abahani concede 1-2 defeat
Dhaka Mohammedan SC smartly clinched their first- ever title since the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started as the top tier of football in the country, with three matches to spare as their arch rivals Dhaka Abahani Limited conceded defeat against Fortis SC in Cumilla on Saturday.
Lowly Fortis Football Club arranged the party for the traditional black and whites Mohammedan in the day's 15th round match beating six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd by 2-1 goals at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla this afternoon.
This is the first professional league and the Dhaka domestic league title for Mohammedan SC after 22 years since 2002.
Earlier on Friday, Dhaka Mohammedan FC completed the ground works for their maiden professional league crown securing 38 points from 15 matches outplaying relegated side Chittagong Abahani Limited by 4-1 goals at the same venue Friday afternoon.
After the day's debacle, Dhaka Abahani Ltd are now battling for the league runners up position with 28 points while Fortis FC remained at the 7th slot in the 10 team league securing 22 points, playing 15 matches each.
In the day's match, Gambian forward Pa Omar Babou put Fortis SC ahead in the 39th minute from a penalty to dominate the first half (1-0).
Fortis FC were restricted to 10- man in the 75th minute as their defender Manjurur Rahman got marching order after receiving direct red card.
Despite of one man short, midfielder Sajed Hasan Jummon increased the Fortis margin in the 77th minute (2-0).
However, defender Yeasin Khan pulled the Abahani margin one back in the 80th minute scoring a consolation goal (2-1)
In the day's other match, Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society advanced to the 4th slot in the league table beating Dhaka Wanders Club by 3-1 goals at the Shaheed Barkat Stadium in Gazipur Saturday afternoon.
With the day's well merited victory, Rahmatganj MFS advanced to 4th slot secured 23 points toppling Brothers Union and Police FC, also have same points.
Samuel Boateng scored first for Rahmatganj in the very 2nd minute from a penalty (1-0), Mehahi Hasan doubled the margin in the 35th minute (2-0).
Gustavo Henrique reduced the Wanderers margin in the 48th minute (2-1) while Tanvir Hasan further widen the Rahmatganj margin in the 85th minute (3-1).