BPL Football: Mohammedan win first-ever title as Abahani concede 1-2 defeat

Dhaka Mohammedan SC smartly clinched their first- ever title since the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started as the top tier of football in the country, with three matches to spare as their arch rivals Dhaka Abahani Limited conceded defeat against Fortis SC in Cumilla on Saturday.

Lowly Fortis Football Club arranged the party for the traditional black and whites Mohammedan in the day's 15th round match beating six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd by 2-1 goals at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla this afternoon.

This is the first professional league and the Dhaka domestic league title for Mohammedan SC after 22 years since 2002.