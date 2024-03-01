SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal Saturday
The Bangladesh U-16 women’s national football team is looking forward to crossing the first hurdle as they face host Nepal in their first match of the SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship scheduled to be held Saturday at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal.
The match kicks off at 3.15 pm (BST).
Ahead of the first match, the girls of red and green were found motivated and they are aiming to start the tournament with victory.
“Winning the first match is very important in this format of the tournament... winning the match means one step closer to the final ... though it’s their (Nepal) home match and the host team will get support from the local crowds ...... so our main target will be how the girls will overcome the pressure outside their tactics,” Bangladesh head coach Saiful Bari Titu said during the team’s practice session at the match venue Friday.
Right winger Sathi said the team’s preparation is very good and all the players are in good shape at the moment and upbeat to give their best in the match.
Team’s manager Amirul Islam Babu also echoed the same by saying that the team’s preparation is very good and the attitude of the girls are strong and they are prepared to take the challenge.
Babu said although this match is Nepal’s home match, but the girls know how to beat Nepal and hoped to come out from the field victorious.
Bangladesh, who won the title of the SAFF championship in 2017, will play their second match against strong India on 5 March before their ultimate league match against Bhutan on 8 March. The final is slated for 10 March.
All the matches will be held at the same venue.