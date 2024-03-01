SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship: Bangladesh face Nepal Saturday

The Bangladesh U-16 women’s national football team is looking forward to crossing the first hurdle as they face host Nepal in their first match of the SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship scheduled to be held Saturday at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The match kicks off at 3.15 pm (BST).

Ahead of the first match, the girls of red and green were found motivated and they are aiming to start the tournament with victory.