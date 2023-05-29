The grim end to a fairytale

Remember reading fairytales when you were younger?

Every story would be different, but it would have some familiar beats. Whether it was Cinderella, Snow White or Peter Pan, in the end, all conflict would get resolved, good would triumph over evil and everyone would live happily ever after.

The SAFF Champion Bangladesh women’s team’s story is no less than a fairytale.

Before becoming national icons by lifting the country’s maiden SAFF title in women’s football, they were just a group of girls from remote corners of the country, most of them living below the poverty line and with little to no future prospects.