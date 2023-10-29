Messi eyes an eighth Ballon d’Or with Bonmati set to win women’s award

The obvious candidate among them is Erling Haaland, who scored 52 goals in 53 games and has already won the UEFA Player of the Year award for last season.

“I always said that the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections, one for Messi, and after that look for the other one,” Guardiola said recently.

“Haaland should win. We won the treble and he scored, I don’t know, 50 million goals.

“But of course if you tell me the worst season of Messi, it would be the best season for the rest of the players.

“Both deserve it, so what can I say? Selfishly I would say I want it to be Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved. I would love it.”

The case for Mbappe?

Messi’s season at club level with Paris Saint-Germain was underwhelming, even if he won Ligue 1 alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

He scored 21 goals for the French club, but was clearly never happy in Paris and was even jeered by his own supporters at times, before moving to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer earlier this year.