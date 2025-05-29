Prothom Alo through to Kool BSJA Media Cup Football quarter-finals

In the end, this decision proved decisive. Though Tanvir conceded the first two penalties, he saved the next two, while Mehedi, Nakib, Shawon, and Drinja all converted their shots. With four successful penalties, a fifth was not needed. Tanvir was named man of the match.

Speaking after the match, coach Abidul Islam said, “A fantastic win. Everyone played exceptionally well. Congratulations to Tanvir for the nod, but Shawon deserves special mention for he played brilliantly.”

Earlier, Prothom Alo had also won their opening match against Maasranga TV via penalties, edging them by 3-2. Prothom Alo will play their quarter-final match against Jugantor this Saturday, 31 May.