Prothom Alo through to Kool BSJA Media Cup Football quarter-finals
Penalty shootout again and another victory for Prothom Alo. Prothom Alo has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football Tournament after defeating Channel 24 by 4-2 in a penalty shootout in their second match today, Thursday.
Due to inclement weather conditions, the match duration was shortened to 16 minutes. Just like in their first game, Prothom Alo dominated possession, with Mehedi Hasan, Eiahai Nakib, and Galib Ashraf maintaining control of the ball for most of the match.
Meanwhile, Drinja Chambugong and Shawon Sheikh took care of defence, thwarting all of Channel 24’s attacking attempts, especially in the first half. Shawon, alone foiled several crucial attempts from them then. Despite scoring three goals in their last match against Jago News, Channel 24 failed to take even a single shot on target throughout the match.
Even with their dominance, Prothom Alo couldn’t break the deadlock in regular time, sending the match into penalties. Coach Abidul Islam opted to substitute previous game’s man of the match, goalkeeper Mahmudul Hasan for Tanvir Ahammed ahead of the shootout.
In the end, this decision proved decisive. Though Tanvir conceded the first two penalties, he saved the next two, while Mehedi, Nakib, Shawon, and Drinja all converted their shots. With four successful penalties, a fifth was not needed. Tanvir was named man of the match.
Speaking after the match, coach Abidul Islam said, “A fantastic win. Everyone played exceptionally well. Congratulations to Tanvir for the nod, but Shawon deserves special mention for he played brilliantly.”
Earlier, Prothom Alo had also won their opening match against Maasranga TV via penalties, edging them by 3-2. Prothom Alo will play their quarter-final match against Jugantor this Saturday, 31 May.