Messi at the double again to lift Miami to MLS win over Nashville

Lionel Messi continued his historic Major League Soccer scoring run Saturday, netting two goals for the fifth game in a row to lift Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Nashville.

Just days after he became the first player to score multiple goals in four straight MLS matches, Messi did it again as Miami continued their climb up the Eastern Conference standings after their league hiatus for the Club World Cup.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a trademark left-foot free-kick, which found the only gap in Nashville's defensive wall to go past goalkeeper Joe Willis.