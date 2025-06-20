Messi strikes as Inter Miami stun Porto

A Lionel Messi trademark free-kick earned Inter Miami a shock 2-1 comeback win against Porto in the Club World Cup on Thursday.

The Argentine superstar found the top corner with a second half set-piece to clinch a surprise victory for the MLS side and give them a strong chance of progressing from Group A.

Inter Miami and Palmeiras have four points each, after the Brazilian side beat Al Ahly 2-0 earlier on -- the Egyptians like Porto have one point.

Samu Aghehowa's early penalty gave the Portuguese side the lead as they had the better of the first half and could have scored more.

However Telasco Segovia blasted Miami level and then Messi's free-kick helped them claim a noteworthy scalp, in a match many thought would be straightforward for Porto.

Co-owned by former England international David Beckham, Inter Miami played their first MLS match in 2020 and signed Messi in 2023, raising their profile significantly.