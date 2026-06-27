Iran have certain World Cup last-32 place snatched away

Iran were deprived of a certain place in the World Cup knockout phase when a goal in stoppage time that would have given them a 2-1 win against Egypt was disallowed.

Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored the crucial winning goal as he slammed into the net after Egyptian defenders failed to clear, but Iranian celebrations were cut short after VAR deemed there was offside.

The final whistle sounded soon afterwards, leaving white-shirted Iranian players sprawled on the turf in disbelief.