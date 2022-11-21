Ghanim, the shining light of life that lit up WC opening ceremony

Very few moments in life can be called magical. The moment when Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman spread his left hand to Ghanim al Muftah during the opening ceremony of the World Cup, was definitely one of them. That moment revoked the thought of Michael Angelo’s ‘The creation of Adam.’ Like the invaluable piece of art hanging over the Sistine Chapel, the whole earth could feel the passion of Adam getting life from ‘god.’

The life, the greatest gift of god that transcends the spirit of every celestial being, and the folly of the human being that made it the greatest creation, is the spirit of the earth. And on the stage of the greatest show on earth, an amazing life story, the saga of young Qatari, Ghanim al Miftah set the whole world alight.