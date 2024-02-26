Messi grabs late leveller for Miami at Galaxy

Lionel Messi scored a last-gasp stoppage time equalizer as Inter Miami escaped with a 1-1 draw at the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The Galaxy dominated for long stretches of the game and had taken the lead in the 75th minute through Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic.

But the home side ended the game with ten men after midfielder Mark Delgado was sent off for a second yellow card in the 87th minute.

Jordi Alba then combined with Messi down the left, the Spaniard delivering a killer pull-back into the path of Messi who, at full stretch, found the target with the outside of his left foot.

It was a rare moment of impact from Messi who had been mostly ineffective in the game where Miami, with seven starters over the age of 30, struggled with Galaxy's tempo.

Miami had all four of their former Barcelona stars in their starting line-up with Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez alongside Messi.