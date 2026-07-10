Football

Messi, Mbappe, other top goalscorers: How much distance they covered, high-speed runs and sprint numbers

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
(Clockwise) A combination of photos shows Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.Courtesy of FIFA

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, the top four goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race, have also recorded their distance covered, average speed, high-speed runs and sprint numbers, according to the latest player physical statistics published on FIFA's official website as of Friday, 10 July.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Harry Kane scores their third goal from the penalty spot
Reuters

Harry Kane of England has covered 53,085.4 metres at an average speed of 6.52 km/h. He has recorded 600 high-speed runs and 192 sprints.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Paraguay v France - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - July 4, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Paraguay's Juan Jose Caceres
Reuters

Kylian Mbappe of France has covered 49,700.88 metres at an average speed of 5.29 km/h. He has recorded 396 high-speed runs and 183 sprints.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland in action with Brazil's Douglas Santos
Reuters

Erling Haaland of Norway has covered 39,442.16 metres at an average speed of 4.54 km/h. He has recorded 314 high-speed runs and 147 sprints.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a penalty, saved by Egypt's Mostafa Shoubir
Reuters

Lionel Messi of Argentina has covered 35,870.64 metres at an average speed of 4.57 km/h. He has recorded 298 high-speed runs and 124 sprints.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football