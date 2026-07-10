Messi, Mbappe, other top goalscorers: How much distance they covered, high-speed runs and sprint numbers
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, the top four goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race, have also recorded their distance covered, average speed, high-speed runs and sprint numbers, according to the latest player physical statistics published on FIFA's official website as of Friday, 10 July.
Harry Kane of England has covered 53,085.4 metres at an average speed of 6.52 km/h. He has recorded 600 high-speed runs and 192 sprints.
Kylian Mbappe of France has covered 49,700.88 metres at an average speed of 5.29 km/h. He has recorded 396 high-speed runs and 183 sprints.
Erling Haaland of Norway has covered 39,442.16 metres at an average speed of 4.54 km/h. He has recorded 314 high-speed runs and 147 sprints.
Lionel Messi of Argentina has covered 35,870.64 metres at an average speed of 4.57 km/h. He has recorded 298 high-speed runs and 124 sprints.