Egypt lead Argentina at half-time after Messi misses penalty
Egypt held a shock 1-0 lead over defending champions Argentina at half-time in their World Cup round-of-16 clash after a resilient defensive display and a series of outstanding saves from goalkeeper Mostafa Shober.
Egypt struck in the 15th minute through Yasser Ibrahim, who rose above Lisandro Martinez to power home a towering header from Marwan Attia's cross following a short-corner routine. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinezhad no chance as the ball flew into the far corner.
Argentina had an immediate opportunity to level the score when they were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute after Haitham Hassan fouled an Argentine player inside the box. But captain Lionel Messi saw his low effort brilliantly saved by Shober, who guessed the right way and denied the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The miss extended an unwanted World Cup record for Messi. According to ITV statistics, he became the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties (excluding shootouts) in the same tournament. It was also his fourth missed penalty from eight attempts in World Cup matches.
Argentina continued to dominate possession and create chances but found Shober in inspired form. He produced a superb reflex save to keep out Alexis Mac Allister's close-range header in the 28th minute before fortune also deserted the Albiceleste three minutes later, when Messi's powerful left-footed strike from outside the box beat the goalkeeper but crashed off the post.
Shober's heroics continued in the 39th minute, when he denied Julian Alvarez with another outstanding save after the Argentine forward controlled the ball expertly inside the area and fired a low shot on target.
Despite enjoying most of the attacking momentum after a shaky opening 10 minutes, Argentina went into the break trailing 1-0, with Egypt's disciplined defence and Shober's exceptional goalkeeping preserving their slender advantage.