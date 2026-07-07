Egypt held a shock 1-0 lead over defending champions Argentina at half-time in their World Cup round-of-16 clash after a resilient defensive display and a series of outstanding saves from goalkeeper Mostafa Shober.

Egypt struck in the 15th minute through Yasser Ibrahim, who rose above Lisandro Martinez to power home a towering header from Marwan Attia's cross following a short-corner routine. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinezhad no chance as the ball flew into the far corner.

Argentina had an immediate opportunity to level the score when they were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute after Haitham Hassan fouled an Argentine player inside the box. But captain Lionel Messi saw his low effort brilliantly saved by Shober, who guessed the right way and denied the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.