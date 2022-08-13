For the love of the game: Arsenal

All or Nothing, a documentary series from Amazon Prime, released its newest season on 4 August. This time, they chronicled the 2021-22 season of the North London club, Arsenal FC.

For Bangladeshi fans watching the series, there was a pleasant surprise in store. In the second episode of the show, for a few seconds, a banner named, ‘Arsenal Bangladesh’ could be seen in the stands of the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal FC match. Below that name was the Bangla translation of Arsenal’s motto, Victoria Concordia Crescit, a Latin phrase which means ‘Victory through harmony.’

Many Bangladeshis must have paused and then rewind those few seconds to make sure their eyes didn’t deceive them. But after seeing the Bangla words and the word Bangladesh in the banner, a couple of questions must have naturally popped into their minds.

What in the world is this ‘Arsenal Bangladesh’ and why is its banner at the Emirates Stadium?