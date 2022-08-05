For the love of the game: Liverpool

‘You’ll never walk alone.’

Liverpool fans bellow out this famous song before every match they play at their home ground, the Anfield. This is not exactly a war cry, egging on their players for a 90-minute battle. It’s more of an assurance to the players from the fans, telling them no matter what happens next, we will be behind you, and you’ll never walk alone.

For the Liverpool fans residing in Bangladesh, it’s a dream to stand at the stands of Anfield and sing this song from the top of their lungs alongside thousands of Liverpool fans at least once in their lifetime. Rodella Chowdhury, an ardent Liverpool fan from Dhaka, was no different.