Argentina made to suffer in Cape Verde World Cup scare, says Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said the breathless 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde in the World Cup last-32 was a reminder that no knockout match is easy, after the holders were twice pegged back by the tiny African nation before scraping through.

"That was for those who said we had an easy run in the draw," Scaloni told reporters after Friday's match. "Sure, we deserved to win and go through, but it was an extremely difficult match."

Argentina arrived as heavy favourites but were forced into a draining battle as Cape Verde, huge underdogs on paper, levelled twice and pushed the champions deep into extra time.