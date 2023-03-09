Bayern cruise past PSG into last eight

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club as Bayern Munich ended the Champions League hopes of Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, beating the French club 2-0 in their last-16 second leg to reach the quarter-finals.

Choupo-Moting, who featured for PSG in their 1-0 Champions League final loss to Bayern in Lisbon in 2020, sidefooted the ball home after Thomas Mueller dispossessed Marco Verratti inside his own penalty area.

Substitute Serge Gnabry scored in the last minute to wrap up a 3-0 aggregate victory for the six-time European champions.

Bayern reached the last eight for the fourth straight year, while PSG will need to wait at least another season to lift the coveted trophy for the first time.