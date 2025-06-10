AFC Asian Cup: Bangladesh to play home match against Singapore today

Bangladesh will play their home match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore at the freshly renovated National Stadium in Dhaka today, Tuesday.

The Group C match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers between hosts Bangladesh and touring Singapore will kick- off at 7:00 pm (Bangladesh time) while India will play their Group C away match against hosts Hong Kong at the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park today.

Bangladesh team conceded 1-2 goal defeat against Singapore in home match in 2015.