AFC Asian Cup: Bangladesh to play home match against Singapore today
Bangladesh will play their home match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore at the freshly renovated National Stadium in Dhaka today, Tuesday.
The Group C match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers between hosts Bangladesh and touring Singapore will kick- off at 7:00 pm (Bangladesh time) while India will play their Group C away match against hosts Hong Kong at the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park today.
Bangladesh team conceded 1-2 goal defeat against Singapore in home match in 2015.
After the first round Group C matches, all the four teams -- Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India and Singapore--have secured one point each after playing goalless draw with each other.
Ahead of the today’s battle, the morale of Bangladesh national football team is now high than previous occasions with the inclusion of two Bangladesh origin highly rated booters--English Premier League playing defensive midfielder Hamza Dewan Chowdhury and Canadian national team and premier league playing midfielder Shamit Shome.
The Italian league playing Bangladesh origin forward Fahamedul Islam, who made his debut for Bangladesh against Bhutan in the FIFA International friendly last week, also have chance to play against Singapore in today’s match.
Moreover, confidence level of Bangladesh team is also very high after beating Bhutan by 2-0 goals in the FIFA Tier-1 International Friendly at home last week.
Both the teams had their final practice session on Monday at the match venue with Hong Kong in the afternoon and Bangladesh in the evening.
In a pre- match press conference at a local hotel on Monday, Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan said they are confident although Singapore is a stronger side and they have to perform and play better football today to win the match.
The Japanese Coach of Singapore team said, “Ranking will not be a factor in today’s match, both the teams are of equal standard, it will be a hard-fought match.”